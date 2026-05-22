4-star S KJ Caldwell commits to NC State, becomes highest-rated recruit in Pack's 2027 class

If there’s a defensive back in Georgia that NC State wants, it’s likely that co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren will do whatever it takes to get within striking distance. And he tends to close the deal on several of them.

It was no different when it came to Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell. He held offers from the likes of Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU, among others, but opted to commit to the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon.

Caldwell, who checks in as the No. 98 player in the 2027 cycle by the Rivals Industry ranking, is now the highest-rated player in the Wolfpack’s current haul of rising seniors. Rivals currently has him ranked as the No. 258 player nationally, including as the No. 24 prospect from the Peach State.

The 5-foot-11.5, 170-pound defensive back was most-recently on the Pack’s campus for the program’s junior day in early April, which seemed to help move the needle in the program’s favor.

“They made it clear I’m a priority to them,” Caldwell previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

Caldwell posted 38 total tackles, including four for a loss, with an interception, two sacks and two forced fumbles during his junior campaign last fall.

Caldwell is NC State’s ninth commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.