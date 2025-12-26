4-star SF signee Cole Cloer set to enroll early at NC State for spring semester

After signing with NC State during the early period, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star small forward Cole Cloer is set to reclassify and enroll early with the Wolfpack next week for the spring semester, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

The No. 29 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Cloer has not played in a high school game this season as he deals with a knee injury. He’s expected to recover with the Pack’s strength and training staff before being ready to play for the 2026-27 campaign.

NC State coach Will Wade was excited to add Cloer’s commitment after he officially signed with the program in November.

“Cole is an exciting pickup for us,” Wade said in a statement. “It was a great recruitment and really excited that Cole is running with the Pack. He is a great, great player. He’s somebody that’s going to be able to step in and make an immediate impact for us. He can really shoot the ball. He’s got great height, he’s got great length and really shoots the ball at a high, high level. He’s somebody that does a really good job getting his shot off, has a quick trigger and every time he shoots it you think it is going in.

“He’s continued to expand his game, being able to beat guys off the bounce, does a great job getting on the offensive glass. He’s a plus-defender because of his length and athleticism and being able to switch. He’s really just a great fit for us all around. It’s a bonus that he’s right up the road and grew up an NC State fan, but we would have recruited him if he was anywhere in the country. We’re thrilled he’ll be with us and know he’s ready to go and help us from day one.”

Cloer, who committed to NC State over Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and UConn in early October, averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior at Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy last season. Before his time with the Eagles, Cloer became the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 points at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High, including 25.7 points per game as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound recruit grew up an NC State fan, and with Wade at the helm of the program, he felt like the Wolfpack could provide everything he needed to be sucessful.

“I can still achieve my dreams here,” Cloer told The Wolfpacker after his commitment. “I can win a national championship here. I can win an ACC championship here. I can go to the NBA here. You know what I mean? I can play in front of my family here. Like, it’s a no-brainer.”

Cloer’s IMG Academy squad is currently in Raleigh to play in the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High, though he will not suit up for the Ascenders in the tournament.