4 things we've learned about NC State at the midway point of the 2025-26 campaign

Will Wade stood on a makeshift stage set up at center court of Reynolds Coliseum and delivered a passionate set of opening remarks as he became the 21st coach in NC State men’s basketball program history. He believed the Wolfpack had everything it needed to be successful right away in his first season at NC State, from NIL funds to facilities and everything in between. That led to a confident statement to follow. “Everybody's singing from the same sheet of music," he said on that late-March afternoon. "When that happens at NC State, there's going to be a reckoning for the ACC, there's going to be a reckoning for college basketball. And it's coming. And it's coming soon. "I want to be very clear: This is not a rebuild. We're going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we're going to the NCAA tournament.” Fast forward through the first 16 games of Wade’s tenure at NC State, and the Pack sits with an 11-5 record. The team hasn’t lost a game that was detrimental to its NCAA Tournament resume, but it also hasn’t earned a signature win to this point with its best victory coming over KenPom No. 45 VCU in the fourth game of the season. There’s still time for NC State to earn marquee victories in ACC play, while finishing in the top part of the league is also a possibility. Both will require a strong finish to the campaign, one that is bound to feature fireworks across the last 15 games of the regular season ahead of the conference tournament in Charlotte. But before the Wolfpack kicks off the back half of its schedule, here are five things we’ve learned about NC State at the midway point of the 2025-26 campaign.