How teams have done with Anthony Goins on staff

NC State coach Justin Gainey is set to officially hire his first addition with Georgia assistant coach Anthony Goins.

Goins has coached at Georgia, Boston College, Clemson, Quinnipiac, Yale and Dartmouth since 2013, with four of his teams reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Goins, who is an offensive specialist, saw a spike in statistics this past season with Georgia. UGA averaeged 89.4 points per game, and had at least 80 points in 22 games, and topped 100 points in eight contests.

The Georgia offense featured a three-guard offense with 6-8 sophomore power forward Kanon Catchings adding 11.6 points per game. Sophomore guard Jeremiah Wilkinson averaged 17.4 points per game to lead the way, with senior shooting guard Blue Cain averaging 13.1 points and junior point guard Marcus Millender chipped in 12.0 points. Wilkinson has entered the transfer portal.

UGA shot 47.1 percent from the field and 34.1 percent on three-pointers, and 921 of its 2,097 field goal attempts came on three-pointers. Georgia also had 478 assists on 988 made field goals.

Anthony Goins past results

2025-26: Georgia — 22-11 overall, 19-8 SEC — Coach Mike White

The Bulldogs ranked No. 5 in the country with 89.4 points per game, and No. 20 with 119.7 offensive rating. Georgia reached the NCAA Tournament and lost 102-77 against Saint Louis.

2024-25: Georgia — 20-13 overall, 8-10 SEC — Coach Mike White

The Bulldogs finished No. 137 overall with 75.3 points per game and was No. 121 with 109.8 offensive rating.. Georgia lost 89-68 against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament.

2023-24: Boston College — 20-16 overall, 8-12 ACC — Coach Earl Grant

The Eagles were No. 161 with 74.1 points per game and No. 129 with 108.7 offensive rating.

2022-23: Boston College — 16-17 overall, 9-11 ACC — Coach Earl Grant

The Eagles finished No. 312 in the country with 66.6 points per game, and was No. 298 with a 99.0 offensive rating.

2021-22: Boston College — 13-20 overall, 6-14 ACC — Coach Earl Grant

The Eagles finished No. 287 with 66.9 points per game, and was No. 231 with 100.7 offensive rating.

2020-21: Clemson —16-8 overall, 10-6 ACC — Coach Brad Brownell

The Tigers were No. 314 with 64.9 points per game and No. 226 with 99.5 offensive rating. Clemson reached the NCAA Tournament and lost 60-56 to Rutgers in the first round.

2019-20: Clemson — 16-15 overall, 9-11 ACC — Coach Brad Brownell

The Tigers were No. 298 overall with 66.5 points per game, and No. 243 with 98.7 offensive rating.

2018-19: Quinnipiac — 16-15 overall, 11-7 MAAC — Coach Baker Dunleavy

The Bobcats were No. 126 in the country with 74.0 points per game, and No. 103 with 106.9 offensive rating.

2017-18: Quinnipiac — 12-21 overall, 7-11 MAAC — Coach Baker Dunleavy

The Bobcats were No. 238 in the country with 71.6 points per game, and No. 227 with an 102.8 offensive rating.

2016-17: Yale — 18-11 overall, 9-5 Ivy — Coach James Jones

The Bulldogs finished No. 153 with 74.2 points per game, and No. 93 with 108.2 offensive rating.

2015-16: Yale — 23-7 overall, 13-1 Ivy — Coach James Jones

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 141 with 74.9 points per game and No. 43 with 111.5 offensive rating. Yale won the Ivy League title and topped Baylor in the first-round, and then lost 71-64 to Duke.

2014-15: Yale — 22-10 overall, 11-4 Ivy — Coach James Jones

The Bulldogs ranked No. 169 with 67.6 points per game and No. 82 with 106.9 offensive rating.

2013-14: Dartmouth — 12-16 overall, 5-9 Ivy — Coach Paul Cormier

The Big Green ranked 256th with 68.0 points per game and were No. 177 with a offensive rating of 105.2