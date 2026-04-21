5 questions for NC State football after spring practice

NC State football is preparing for its summer workout program to get ready for fall camp. The next few months will be critical for the Wolfpack’s success in the 2026 season, but so were its 15 spring practice dates. The Pack looked to assimilate nearly 40 newcomers throughout the six weeks of practice, looking to get a head start on installing its schemes with a critical new campaign rapidly approaching. While we learned plenty in spring practice, there’s still a few things that need to be addressed when fall camp rolls around. Here are five questions TheWolfpacker.com has for the team going into the summer, and eventually, fall camp.