5 returners vital to the success of NC State’s defense in 2026

NC State’s defense was able to retain several key players from its unit a year ago, looking to build off the first season of playing in D.J. Eliot’s simulated-pressure scheme. And the Pack has several players that are primed to be critical pieces of what the program wants to do heading into the fall. TheWolfpacker.com is ready to break down five returning players that will play a vital role in the success of the program’s defense in the 2026 campaign.