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5 transfers vital to the success of NC State’s offense in 2026

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman36 minutes agofleischman_noah
Joshisa Trader
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

NC State attacked the transfer portal with a focus of bolstering its offense this offseason. The Wolfpack knows this is the window to win with junior quarterback CJ Bailey, and it made an intentional effort to make impactful additions to the group via college football’s free agency market. TheWolfpacker.com already broke down the top-five impact returners on offense. Now, it’s time to illustrate the five transfers that will play a vital role in the success of the unit in the 2026 campaign.

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