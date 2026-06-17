6 NC State baseball players invited to MLB Draft Combine

NC State is likely to be well-represented in this year’s MLB Draft. That’s what the 30 teams in the league seem to think after the Wolfpack had six players invited to the scouting combine later this month at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., at least.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan, sophomore outfielder Ty Head, junior third baseman Sherman Johnson, junior lefty Ryan Marohn, junior first baseman Chris McHugh and junior second baseman Luke Nixon will all take part in the four day event June 23-26 as a part of the 195 collegiate players invited.

Head, who is a Gold Glove finalist, is coming off an interesting season at NC State. He was able to increase his power at the plate, hitting a career-best 14 home runs, while displaying his zone awareness once again with a team-high 57 walks in 56 games and swiping a career-most 26 bases on 29 attempts. His batting average, however, dipped to .291, despite striking out just 23 times.

The Winter Garden, Fla., native was unlucky with balls in play, but the increased power coupled with his elite plate discipline has teams very intrigued in what he can do at the next level. The expectation is that Head will come off the board in the first few rounds of the draft.

Dudan, who projects as a high-leverage reliever at the professional level, was tracking to be a possible first-round pick before he was shut down with Tommy John surgery. He posted a 4-1 record and a 3.60 ERA in his first eight starts. He struck out 62 hitters with just 12 walks, boasting a 1.10 WHIP in 50 innings before being shut down for the rest of the season.

Similarly, Marohn battled injury this spring. He made eight starts before being sidelined with arm soreness and did not pitch again in the 2026 season.

Marohn, who became one of the Wolfpack’s top pitchers as a sophomore, turned in a 3.18 ERA and a 6-1 record in his third collegiate season. He also struck out 62 batters, while walking 22, owning a 1.19 WHIP in 45.1 innings pitched this spring. The former coveted high school recruit that was a 20th-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians three years ago is expected to surge up the boards inside the top five rounds this year.

McHugh, who was the Pack’s everyday first baseman over the last two seasons after transferring in from VCU, hit .320 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 RBI in his junior campaign this spring. He struck out 43 times, but walked 25 and was hit by a pitch 10 times to work a .409 on-base percentage.

Johnson, a former junior college recruit, hit .330 with seven doubles, two triples, nine homers and 48 RBI in his lone season at NC State, while Nixon posted a .367 average with a team-best 1.047 OPS as he recorded 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 45 RBI.

MLB Scouting Combine Schedule

Tuesday, June 23

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. On-field Workouts

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MLB Network Showcase

6:00 p.m. High School Showcase Game

Wednesday, June 24

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. On-field Workouts

Thursday, June 25

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Strength and Conditioning Testing

Friday, June 26

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Strength and Conditioning Testing

The MLB Draft is July 11-13 in Philadelphia, Pa., as a key part of this year’s All-Star week festivities. It will be broadcast on ESPN and MLB Network.