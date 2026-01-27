7 months to kickoff: Breaking down NC State football’s 2026 schedule

NC State football knew what its 2026 opponents were going to be, but it didn’t know the order in which it would play them until the ACC released the complete schedule Monday night. The Pack’s first four games were already locked in via the College Football Brasil game and three non-conference tilts. But the final eight games appeared in full when the league announced each of its 17 member institutions’ schedules during its one-hour TV show on the ACC Network. Here’s a look at NC State’s 2026 schedule, including its toughest stretch and biggest challenge going into Dave Doeren’s 14th season at the helm of the program.