A frustrated Elliott Avent searches for answers after No. 10 NC State loses to Elon in shutout fashion

After a winless Lafayette handed then-No. 13 NC State an 11-6 loss to open this past weekend’s series Friday afternoon at Doak Field, Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent believed that performance would provide his team a learning experience to grow from.

“This should give the players a road map for things we’ve got to do when you’re facing a pitcher that’s really pitching well,” Avent said after that defeat four days ago. “We’ve got to get better. I’ve got my thoughts and ideas, but until the players have their thoughts and ideas of what we need to do, then this could happen again.

“And if you use this game as a road map for how we need to get better every day, then maybe there will be a win down the road when something like this happens again.”

In that loss, one that left the skipper mind-boggled as his offense wasn’t able to find its full gear until the four-run ninth, NC State struggled against the Leopards’ ace Tristan Helmick. He commanded his pitches well, not giving the Wolfpack’s hitters much to work with, settling for 15 ground outs and six fly outs in the process.

But while Avent thought his team would get a wake-up call from that loss, it was short-lived. Yes, the Wolfpack won the next two games by an aggregate score of 24-8, but when Elon visited Raleigh two days later, the same bad dream that dazed the squad Friday arrived yet again.

The Phoenix, a ball club that was swept by Charleston Southern during the second weekend of the regular season, used a soft-throwing lefty similar to Helmick that was able to keep the Wolfpack’s bats at bay yet again.

The result? Elon handed No. 10 NC State a 2-0 loss in its own ballpark, the program’s second shutout defeat to a mid-major squad this season, joining Princeton’s 1-0 win that featured a similar pitching approach.

Owen Winebarger, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound southpaw, held NC State in check for the first 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits with a walk and four strikeouts through 95 total pitches. He induced plenty of weak contact with his high 80s to low 90s fastball and effective off-speed pitches, earning 10 fly outs to his credit, including retiring 13 of the final 16 batters he faced.

Avent, who has led the Pack for the past 30 seasons, grew frustrated as he voiced his displeasure in his team’s approach against Winebarger.

“He did what he does and we knew what he does,” Avent said. “We made no adjustments throughout the entire game. We were frustrated at times, we just refused to make adjustments. We’re going to do what we do, and if somebody’s doing something different, then it won’t work out for us. If we don’t learn how to play baseball, play this game and what the game gives you, then it’s going to be a long season.”

NC State, which scored 187 total runs (to just 50 allowed) through its first 16 games, grew reliant on extra-base hits. The Wolfpack, which hammered 36 homers in the process(the third-most nationally), wasn’t able to generate base runners the old-fashioned way of walks and singles to put pressure on the Phoenix’s pitching staff throughout the afternoon.

So even when Winebarger was lifted from the game, Elon’s pitching staff was in cruise control. NC State was held hitless by the mid-major’s squad’s three relievers, not even mustering a walk against any of them as it grounded out five times across the final seven outs of the contest.

“Right now, we’re a very one-dimensional baseball team,” Avent said, seeming to allude to his team’s power-based approach. “One-dimensional baseball teams get beat a lot.”

Even though NC State totaled four hits in the contest, none of them came in the same inning, and no player accounted for more than one in the process.

Second baseman Luke Nixon singled in the first, but was stranded there, while right fielder Brayden Fraasman singled in the second, but was left there too. Third baseman Wyatt Peifer pinch-hit for Rett Johnson in the sixth, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice after center fielder Ty Head tried to bunt him over. Shortstop Mikey Ryan singled in the seventh, but Fraasman grounded into an inning-ending double play seven pitches later.

It wasn’t the ideal hitting day from NC State, but instead of being an outlier, these performances are starting to become a trend. What does Avent want to see change? In his words, “a lot.”

“Play the game the way it was meant to be played. Play with what the game gives you, play with what the game presents you,” Avent said. “Practice those things every day so you can execute them in the game. But if you don’t practice them and you want to execute them in the game, you’re a fool.”

How about if he hopes his team will finally get the message to avoid these types of performances? Avent had an answer for that too.

“I don’t believe in hope. I believe in work ethic. I believe in doing the things you need to do, and then you might have a chance in the game,” Avent said. “But what we’re doing is hoping right now. I don’t believe in hope. I believe in work ethic, execution, accountability, and doing things the right way.”

Time is running out for these changes. While it’s still the first month of the season, NC State is set to open its ACC schedule this weekend with Boston College, which just won the series at Miami two days ago.

The Wolfpack doesn’t have a lot of opportunities to change its approach to one that can win games when the ball isn’t leaving the park. And, quite frankly, Avent isn’t sure how long it will take for results to follow, even with conference play racing towards his squad.

“You can’t correct that in two days,” Avent said. “We’ve been talking about it all spring, and we haven’t corrected it yet. But, we’ll see.”