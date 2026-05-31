Aaron Parker wins MVP of Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game

GREENSBORO — The Josh Level Classic Rising Stars Game returned after a one-year layup Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High.

Several of the top class of 2029 and some select 2030 prospects played in the game. Greensboro (N.C.) Day freshman power forward Grant Duggins was selected for the game, but watched it due to injury. He has been offered by new NC State coach Justin Gainey.

The game came down to the wire with Team Joe winning 107-104 over Team Juice.

Official MVP

Aaron Parker, SF, 2029, Durham (N.C.) North Carolina Good Better Best Academy

NC State recently offered Parker, who is a reclassed freshman, who attended Raleigh Southeast Raleigh High the last two years. Parker has worked hard on his outside shot and he’s gifted at straight line drives to the rim. Parker was expected to do well due to his extra experience, and he was a strong presence from start to finish. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Inside/outside

Kaedyn Cole, SF, 2029, Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian

The athletic 6-6 Cole is from Raleigh and has been touted since this time a year ago. He took care of business with 18 points and nine rebounds, and showcased an improved outside jumper. He’s been a standout with Team Loaded VA 15s.

Surprise performer

Elijah Fapojuwo, SG, 2029, Greensboro (N.C.) Southern Guilford

The athletic 6-2 shooting guard didn’t have a big reputation going into the game, but he exited with one. He is pure energy and had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Fapojuwo, who also plays baseball for Southern Guilford, averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for a 8-17 squad. He ended his freshman year with 35 points in a 73-65 loss against Morehead City (N.C.) West Carteret in the NCHSAA 5A playoffs.

Shooter alert

Christian Hargett, SG, 2029, Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage

Hargett carved out some attention during his freshman campaign, but he quickly showed early in the game that he has a pretty jumper. He had 15 points and two three-pointer. The. 6-2 shooting guard averaged 16.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game at Heritage High. He shot 62 of 155 on three-pointers for 40 percent, plus 80 of 96 at the free-throw line for 83 percent.

Mr. Steady

Braeden Greenup, SG, 2029, North Raleigh Christian Academy

Greenup is a tough cover with his lefty jumper setting up his efficient drives. He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and came alive down the stretch. The 6-2 Greenup, whose parents both played at Shaw University, averaged 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville his freshman year. He has since transferred to North Raleigh Christian Academy.

Matchup problem

Nick Cannon, SF, 2029, Greensboro (N.C.) Smith High

Cannon helped Smith High go 23-6 and he played with senior wing Jyi Dawkins, who flipped to Wofford. Cannon averaged 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for Smith High, and he’s been a standout this spring with CP3 15s. Cannon had 16 points and seven rebounds, and hit a pair of three-pointers.

Team Joe (107):

Aaron Parker 28

Elijah Fapojuwo 20

Christian Hargett 15

Jeremiah Thomas 11

Justin Kerr 11

Grant McGee 11

Devareus Hill Jr. 5

Jacob Bray 5

Tomi Adeymi 2

Damari Smith 0

Carter Motley 0

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Team Juice (104):

Braeden Greenup 18

Kaedyn Cole 18

Nick Cannon 16

Joey Giant 15

Emory Chaney 8

J.T. Tuck 5

Kingston Caldwell 4

K.J. Gabriel 4

Levi “Sonny” Watkins III 4

Malachi Lewis 3

Latrell Ross 2

Zy Howard 2