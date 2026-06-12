After returning from Tommy John, San Jose State transfer LHP Jesse Gutierrez ready for fresh start at NC State

Everything was going right for left-handed pitcher Jesse Gutierrez during his junior campaign at San Jose State in 2025. He rose from being a premier bullpen arm to become the Spartans’ Friday night starter as the anchor of the program’s pitching staff. After tossing four innings in the season opener at Louisiana, allowing four unearned runs on just two hits, Gutierrez seemed to find his groove in his new role. He turned in three straight starts with at least seven innings on the mound, giving up no more than two runs in any of the outings. In total, he cruised to a 2.36 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just four walks in his opening 26.1 innings of work as San Jose State’s ace. All was well — until he lasted just one out in his fifth start of the season, giving up three runs on two hits before exiting the shortest outing of his collegiate career. The result? An elbow injury that needed Tommy John surgery. Gutierrez’s promising junior season came to an end just as he felt like he was hitting his stride with immense confidence in a breakout season on the mound.