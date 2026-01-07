NC State's Qadence Samuels settles into role amid Pack's 6-game winning streak after rocky start

Shortly after NC State’s overtime loss at No. 9 Oklahoma in the ACC-SEC Challenge, Wolfpack coach Wes Moore had a message for junior guard Qadence Samuels at practice: She needed to get back to playing how she did in high school. After all, Samuels ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 during her time at Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara. She averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals in her junior year, which provided a good glimpse into Samuels’ style of play as a capable shooter and lockdown defender.