After unimaginable loss, D.J. Eliot leads NC State’s defense with renewed purpose 

D.J. Eliot is driving in his car as he thinks back to last season. In what was supposed to be a fresh start with his fifth stint as a college defensive coordinator in his 26th year on a sideline, the veteran assistant worked to navigate the toughest challenge of his life. His oldest daughter, Drue, was in the midst of her six-year battle with metastatic Ewing sarcoma. Her fight with cancer turned five weeks into the season. Hours before NC State hosted Virginia Tech, the program announced she died. Drue was 19. Eliot returned home to New Jersey, where his family stayed for the duration of his first year on the job in Raleigh. NC State coach Dave Doeren gave his defensive play-caller as much time as he needed, which led to Eliot missing the game against the Hokies. But his stint away from the program was brief. The 49-year-old returned to the Wolfpack the following week and was on the sideline for its tilt with FCS Campbell. He wasn’t in a play-calling capacity that day, but Eliot’s presence back around the sport helped him in his grief.