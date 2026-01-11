Alcorn State transfer WR Tyran Warren commits to NC State

NC State continued its transfer portal jolt to the offense with another wideout added to the mix. Alcorn State transfer route runner Tyran Warren committed to the Wolfpack following his official visit in Raleigh this weekend, his rep Lawrence Hopkins told TheWolfpacker.com.

Warren, who also took a trip to Arkansas State earlier this month, has one season of eligibility remaining. He’s the third portal wide receiver to pick the Pack since it opened Jan. 2, joining Buffalo’s Victor Snow and Miami’s Chance Robinson.

Although Warren isn’t an FBS transfer like the other two, he arrives at NC State with proven production after a breakout season. The rising senior posted a career-best 25 receptions for 476 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.0 yards per reception, this past fall with the Braves.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound outside receiver came on strong at the end of the 2025 campaign, recording three games with 60-plus receiving yards, including a career-high seven catches for 111 yards and two scores at Jackson State in his final game in an Alcorn State uniform.

Warren built off his sophomore season, a year in which he logged 10 catches for 309 yards and three scores as a key downfield threat for the Braves. He recorded receptions in five games in 2024, and he logged at least one grab of 30 yards or more in each of those contests. Warren’s most-impressive game of his second collegiate season came in Week 3 against Edward Waters with four catches for 97 yards.

Before he arrived at the collegiate level, Warren helped Picayune (Miss.) High to a pair of state titles.

NC State has now garnered 10 total transfer portal commitments. Warren is the latest addition to the group that also includes East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Snow and Robinson in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.