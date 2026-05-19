App State transfer PG Jacari Brim commits to NC State

NC State picked up a commitment from App State transfer point guard Jacari Brim as the Wolfpack is working to build out its bench for the first season of the Justin Gainey Era.

Brim, a rising sophomore, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native averaged 1.2 points with 15 total assists in 6.6 minutes across 21 appearances this past season.

A bench player with the Mountaineers, Brim scored a season-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including four made 3-pointers, and eight assists in App State’s 133-45 win over Virginia-Lynchburg on Dec. 3. He also hit a 3-pointer with an assist in 22 minutes played against High Point on Dec. 14.

Brim was a standout at Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth, where he scored more than 1,800 points and 600 assists in his high school career. He passed longtime NBA standout Chris Paul on both lists to become the Titans’ all-time leader in scoring and assists.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect was named the Central Piedmont Conference Player of the Year during the 2023-24 campaign, while he was a four-time all-conference selection during his prep career. He held offers from App State, Charleston and Western Carolina before choosing the Moutaineers after graduating high school.

Brim is the Wolfpack’s seventh transfer portal commit of the offseason, joining guards Christian Hammond (Santa Clara), Preston Edmead (Hofstra), Darius Adams (Maryland) and RJ Keene II (Boise State), and forwards Eemeli Yalaho (Washington State) and Kyle Evans (UC Irvine).