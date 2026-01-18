App State transfer WR Davion Dozier signs with NC State

Even though it has already added three transfer portal wide receivers this month, NC State isn’t done bolstering that position room. It signed App State transfer wideout Davion Dozier following his official visit.

Dozier, who spent just one season at App State, has two years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Arkansas.

The Moody, Ala., native was productive as an outside receiving threat for the Mountaineers this past season with 20 receptions for 448 yards and five scores in just nine games played. He was impactful each time he touched the ball, averaging 22.4 yards per catch in the process.

Dozier’s most-impressive performance of the season came against Oregon State on Oct. 4 with four catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. That showing seemed to unlock Dozier’s play to score touchdowns in four of his next five games, all outings that he posted at least two receptions each in.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout, Dozier caught two passes for 27 total yards and a touchdown across four games played in his first two collegiate seasons with the Razorbacks.

Before entering the collegiate ranks, Dozier was a three-star recruit out of Moody (Ala.) High, where he caught 109 passes for 2,134 yards and 31 touchdowns between his junior and senior seasons. The wideout’s final prep campaign featured 58 receptions for 1,301 yards and 19 scores alone.

NC State now boasts 14 total transfer portal commitments. Dozier is the latest addition, joining Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience. Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren, Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, UNC cornerback Ty White, and Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.