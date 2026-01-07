Arkansas State P Jackson Waller commits to NC State after transfer portal visit

NC State has built a reputation of having successful punters under Dave Doeren. A.J. Cole III is a two-time All-Pro selection as the Las Vegas Raiders’ special teams weapon, while Trenton Gill spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Wolfpack looking to replace veteran Caden Noonkester, who started each of the last three seasons, it turned to the transfer portal for a proven specialist.

Enter Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller.

The rising redshirt sophomore committed to NC State following his official visit in Raleigh, he announced on Instagram. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Waller, who began his collegiate career at SMU, logged 59 punts for 2,438 yards, an average of 41.3 yards per attempt. He placed 19 kicks inside the 20-yard line with eight of 50 yards or more and just two touchbacks in his first full season as a collegiate punter.

Waller was a busy punter for the entire 2025 campaign at Arkansas State as he recorded a least three kicks in every game. He posted five or more punts in six of his 13 appearances, including a season-most eight at Kennesaw State in Week 4. But even though he was often-used against the Owls, Waller was able to post his season long 57-yarder in that game, while he had a pair of 50-yard boots in the contest.

In addition to being used quite frequently with the Red Wolves, Waller recorded two games with a trio of kicks placed inside the 20-yard line, while he had four contests with two such attempts.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound punter redshirted his freshman season at SMU in 2024 after he entered the college ranks as a five-star recruit out of Katy (Texas) Taylor High. Waller posted 100 punts for 3,749 yards with 26 attempts inside the 20-yard line in 25 varsity games, while he logged a career-long of 70 yards as a junior.

Waller is the Wolfpack’s third transfer portal addition of the offseason. He joins Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon in joining NC State for the 2026 campaign.