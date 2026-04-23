Auburn transfer PF Khady Leye commits to NC State

NC State coach Wes Moore has worked to bolster the Wolfpack’s roster for the 2026-27 season. Despite a slow start in the transfer portal, the program is on the board with its first commitment of the cycle.

The Pack picked up a commitment from Auburn transfer power forward Khady Leye on Thursday afternoon. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Leye, who stands at 6-foot-2, averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 44 percent shooting this past season with the Tigers. She posted 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds on a 45.2 percent shooting mark as a freshman at Towson.

A native of Louga, Senegal, Leye scored a season-best 20 points twice this past year, including against Kentucky on 9-of-12 shooting on Feb. 26. That outburst was a part of Leye scoring in double figures in each of her last six games on the floor with the Tigers.

In total, Leye scored in double digits 16 times this past season at Auburn, while she had two double-figure rebound efforts, headlined by hauling in 15 boards at Texas A&M in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on March 4 — a performance that she capped with the game-winning layup with 5.2 seconds to play.

As a freshman at Towson, Leye posted five double-doubles, which were the most by a freshman in the CAA during the 2024-25 campaign. She was an All-CAA Rookie Team selection and a four-time CAA Rookie of the Week in her debut campaign.

Before she arrived at the college level, Leye averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds at Geneva (Ohio) Spire Academy as a senior.