Boise State transfer G RJ Keene commits to NC State

NC State coach Justin Gainey continues to load up through the transfer portal to bolster his first roster in Raleigh. The latest addition? Boise State transfer guard RJ Keene, who announced his commitment Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 212-pound redshirt senior has one season of eligibility remaining.

Keene averaged 2.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals in 22.2 minutes across 31 games played this past season with the Broncos. He shot 38 percent from the field, including 34.5 percent from 3-point distance.

The Woodlands, Texas, native posted 2.1 points and 4.5 rebounds as a redshirt junior in the 2024-25 campaign, which featured five double-digit rebound efforts — the third-most among all Mountain West guards. He logged three games with three steals each in that campaign as a defensive-minded role player.

Keene, who redshirted his freshman season and missed the following year to injury, made his collegiate debut as a redshirt sophomore. He averaged 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.8 minutes in his first college season.

Before entering the college ranks, Keene scored more than 2,000 points at Tomball (Texas) Concordia Lutheran High as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He helped the Crusaders to an 84-18 mark with three straight district titles in his varsity career as a two-time all-state selection. Keene averaged 19.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a senior.

Basketball runs in Keene’s blood as his father, Richard, played at Illinois from 1992-96. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 122 total games played at the collegiate level.

Keene is the Pack’s fifth transfer portal addition of the offseason, joining Santa Clara shooting guard Christian Hammond, Hofstra point guard Preston Edmead, UC Irvine center Kyle Evans and Washington State power forward Eemeli Yalaho on the 2026-27 roster.