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Boise State transfer G RJ Keene II embraces the ‘glue guy’ role. He’s ready to fill it at NC State

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman45 minutes agofleischman_noah
RJ Keene
© Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The two words in Boise State transfer guard RJ Keene II’s bio on X, formerly Twitter, sum up who he is in a succinct fashion: Glue guy. Not many players in today’s era of college basketball, where flashy highlights and high-scoring outbursts are the rage, are willing to buy-in and do the dirty work on the floor. But that’s exactly who Keene is on the floor — one who isn’t going to tell his coach no when it comes to launching his body for a loose ball or battling for rebounds.

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