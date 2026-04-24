Boise State transfer G RJ Keene II embraces the ‘glue guy’ role. He’s ready to fill it at NC State
The two words in Boise State transfer guard RJ Keene II’s bio on X, formerly Twitter, sum up who he is in a succinct fashion: Glue guy. Not many players in today’s era of college basketball, where flashy highlights and high-scoring outbursts are the rage, are willing to buy-in and do the dirty work on the floor. But that’s exactly who Keene is on the floor — one who isn’t going to tell his coach no when it comes to launching his body for a loose ball or battling for rebounds.