Boston College transfer LB Daveon Crouch sets visit with NC State

The transfer portal is officially open at the Division I level as of Friday morning, and NC State has hit the ground running in pursuit of its top targets. The Wolfpack scheduled a visit with Boston College linebacker Daveon Crouch, his agent Kyle Logan of Delta Sports Group told TheWolfpacker.com.

Crouch, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will be on campus Tuesday to see the Wolfpack coaching staff.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound linebacker spent the past four seasons with the Eagles. He totaled 107 tackles over that stretch, including a career-best 77 with 6.5 for a loss, two sacks and four pass breakups as the team’s starting middle linebacker during his junior year in 2024.

Although Crouch seemed prime for a breakout campaign this past fall, the Boston College captain suffered a leg injury against Stanford in Week 3. While he returned to action to start against Notre Dame in Week 10, Crouch did not appear in another game after that due to injury. He was able to claim a redshirt for this past season to use going into the 2026 campaign after logged 12 tackles, a sack and a pick six in his four games played.

Crouch’s best game of his career game in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl as he totaled 14 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble against Nebraska to cap his standout first year as a starter. Before his junior year, Crouch was primarily a special teams player, totaling 18 tackles and a pass break up across 23 games as a freshman and sophomore.

Before he arrived at the college level, Crouch was a three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton High, where he posted a team-best 67 total tackles with 21 for a loss as a senior.

NC State is looking to bolster its linebacker room after graduate Caden Fordham exhausted his eligibility after this past season. Fordham, who led all Power Conference players in tackles (143) in a career-best showing, totaled at least 11 stops in each of the last five weeks with 15 in two of those contests.