Boston University transfer Audrey Ericksen commits to NC State

NC State coach Wes Moore isn’t done adding to his roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. Boston University transfer guard Audrey Ericksen committed to the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon.

Ericksen, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is expected to be a walk-on for her final season.

The 6-foot rising senior averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in her first three seasons of college basketball with the Terriers. She, however, is coming off a season in which she averaged 3.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Ericksen is able to provide a shooting presence. She owns career 31.9 percent 3-point mark, including a 35 percent clip as a sophomore during the 2024-25 campaign. Ericksen exploded for a career-best six triples for 20 points against Rider on Dec. 1, 2024.

Before her time at Boston University, Ericksen was a standout at Cary (N.C.) Green Level High, where she set the all-time record s for points (1,086), rebounds (727), assists (250), steals (166) and blocks (144). Ericksen averaged 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists to earn HighSchoolOT Third Team All-State honors as a senior.

A two-year captain at Boston University, Ericksen brings a leadership presence to the NC State roster that is set to boast a total of five seniors after having no final-year players last season.

Ericksen is the Wolfpack’s third transfer portal addition of the offseason, joining Auburn forward Khady Leye and Colorado guard Desiree Wooten.