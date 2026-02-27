Bracketology update: Where NC State basketball projects to play after blowout loss at No. 11 Virginia

NC State has a clear path to earning its first-ever double bye at the ACC Tournament with a fourth-place finish in the league standings. The Wolfpack has three games remaining, but it’s likely to land in that crucial group by closing the year with a 2-1 record or better.

Although it’s what Will Wade promised in his introductory press conference — finishing in the top part of the conference and an NCAA Tournament bid — he isn’t thrilled about the way his team has reached this point.

“I won’t get too excited about finishing fourth. That ain’t very good,” Wade said on his weekly radio show Thursday night. “But that’s about the best we can do right now. We don’t go around and pat ourselves on the back. I wanted to finish in the top half of the league, and we’ve pretty much done what we set out to do, but I think we’ve left some meat on the bone. That really bothers me. We’ve got to get that fixed quickly.”

While losses to Georgia Tech and Miami still sting for Wade, the Wolfpack is positioned to earn its first single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2018. TheWolfpacker.com compiled four major bracket projections to see where NC State would land in March Madness if Selection Sunday were to happen today with its 11 combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins after a 29-point loss at No. 11 Virginia on Tuesday night.

On3 slotted NC State as a 7-seed against 10-seed Auburn, which downed the Wolfpack 83-73 in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 3, in St. Louis to open the NCAA Tournament. The winner would face off with either 2-seed Iowa State or 15-seed Portland State in the second round.

USA Today, meanwhile, placed the Pack as a 7-seed against 10-seed TCU in Buffalo in the first round. Whichever team earned the victory in that tilt would see either 2-seed Purdue or 15-seed Merrimack in the following round, according to this prediction.

Although those two projections had NC State avoiding a dreaded possible second-round matchup with a top-seed, it wasn’t a unanimous decision for that to happen. Instead, a pair of outlets placed the Wolfpack in that exact scenario following the blowout loss in Charlottesville this past week.

CBS Sports projected NC State to be an 8-seed to square off with 9-seed Georgia in San Diego. The winner would play either 1-seed Arizona or 16-seed Long Island. The News & Observer via Patrick Stevens had a nearly identical path and location, except this prediction replaced the Bulldogs with 9-seed Iowa in the opening round.

But before Selection Sunday rolls around, NC State has four regular season games remaining — at Notre Dame (Saturday), vs. Duke (Monday) and Stanford (March 7) — before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. If the season were to end today, the Wolfpack would earn a double-bye as the No. 4 team in the conference.