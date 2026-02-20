Bracketology update: Where NC State basketball projects to play after win over No. 16  UNC

NC State coach Will Wade made two promises during his introductory press conference: the Wolfpack would finish in the top part of the ACC standings and make the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

Well, with four games left in the regular season, both of those goals are trending to come true after the Pack’s 24-point win over No. 16 UNC on Tuesday night at the Lenovo Center. That victory not only allowed NC State to break out its bedazzled belt, but it also continued to solidify the program’s standing in the NCAA Tournament.

TheWolfpacker.com compiled six major bracket projections to see where NC State would land in the Field of 68 if the tournament were to begin today with its 12 Q1 and Q2 wins. The consensus, albeit not close to being unanimous at this time, placed Wade’s bunch as a 7- or 8-seed in the upcoming tournament, which would be the Wolfpack’s highest postseason bracket position since it was a 3-seed in the 2004 iteration of the event.

Otherwise known as, Wade has set a new standard in Raleigh doing something that three other coaches before him weren’t able to accomplish over the past 22 seasons.

On3 placed NC State as a 7-seed against 10-seed Ohio State in St. Louis for the opening round of the tournament. The winner of that game would square off with either 2-seed UConn or 15-seed Navy in the second round.

Patrick Stevens, formerly of the Washington Post, had a similar path for the Wolfpack in his News & Observer projection, but placed 10-seed Texas A&M as NC State’s opening opponent. USA Today had the same field as well, only inserting 10-seed Indiana as the first round opponent for Wade and Co.

ESPN, meanwhile, projected NC State to be an 8-seed against 9-seed Saint Matu’s in Buffalo. The winner would face either 1-seed Michigan or 16-seed Howard/NJIT. CBS Sports put the Wolfpack as an 8-seed against 9-seed Indiana in San Diego before seeing either 1-seed Arizona or a play-in 16-seed in the second round.

Rounding out the mock brackets was the University of Illinois’ Bracket Odds, which projected NC State to earn an 8-seed against 9-seed Georgia in the first round. The winner would square off with 1-seed Duke or 16-seed NJIT/UT-Martin.

But before Selection Sunday rolls around, NC State has four regular season games remaining — at Virginia, at Notre Dame, vs. Duke and Stanford — before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. If the season were to end today, the Wolfpack would earn a double-bye as the No. 4 team in the conference.