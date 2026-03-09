Bracketology update: Where NC State projects to play in NCAA Tournament after losing last 4 regular season games

NC State is skidding into the postseason. There’s no other way to put it after dropping six of its last seven, including each of the final four games in the regular season.

Close losses have hurt, and so have blow outs against the ACC’s best. The Wolfpack, which was positioned to earn a top-four seed in the league tournament a month ago, is now looking to find momentum with the postseason officially here.

But before NC State, which earned the 7-seed in the ACC Tournament, opens play in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, it’s time to take a look at where the team currently stands in the bigger picture ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Pack does hold 11 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, a critical metric that has the program’s postseason hopes in a positive spot, despite the losing streak.

TheWolfpacker.com compiled six major bracket projections to see where NC State would land in March Madness if Selection Sunday were to happen today. The consensus, as of now at least, is that the Pack is firmly in the NCAA Tournament field.

CBS placed NC State in the highest seed of the predictions, projecting the squad to be a 9-seed against 8-seed Kentucky in Greenville, S.C. The winner of that matchup would square off with either 1-seed Duke or 16-seed LIU/Bethune-Cookman in Greenville, S.C.

The most-common spot on the bracket in the new projections was a 10-seed amid the losing streak. ESPN put the Wolfpack against 7-seed Georgia in Philadelphia (winner gets 2-seed UConn or 15-seed Merrimack), while On3 placed NC State against 7-seed St. Mary’s in St. Louis (2-seed Illinois or 15-seed ETSU).

Patrick Stevens, formerly of Washington Post had the Wolfpack against 7-seed Kentucky in Oklahoma City (2-seed Nebraka or 15-seed Queens), while BartTorvik put 7-seed St. Mary’s on the other end of the court in Oklahoma City (2-seed Houston or 15-seed Robert Morris in OKC).

Jerry Palm, formerly of CBS Sports, meanwhile, put NC State in the First Four against San Diego State in Dayton, which would allow the winner to earn an 11-seed to play against 5-seed Tennessee in Oklahoma City.

But before the selection show rolls around, NC State has a chance to improve its NCAA Tournament résumé against either Stanford, which would be a Quad 2 opponent, or Pitt in the ACC Tournament later this week.