Breaking down NC State baseball’s Auburn Regional opponents ahead of Elliott Avent’s final postseason run
NC State is set to hit the road for the fifth time in the last seven NCAA Tournaments. The Wolfpack will head to the Auburn Regional for the second straight season, looking to keep Elliott Avent’s tenure going for as long as possible. But before the Pack looks to make another run to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, here’s a look at the three teams joining NC State at Plainsman Park this weekend.