Breaking down NC State baseball’s path in 2026 ACC Tournament

NC State dropped four of its last five ACC series to fall onto the selection bubble, but the Wolfpack is still within striking distance of playing its way firmly into the field of 64. The program has an opportunity to improve its stock this week at the ACC Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, where at least one win should be enough. But before the No. 9-seed Wolfpack looks to make the final boost to its NCAA Tournament résumé in the league tournament, here’s what lies in Elliott Avent and Co.’s way to begin the postseason.