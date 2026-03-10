Breaking down NC State men’s basketball’s path in the ACC Tournament
NC State dropped six of its last seven games in the regular season. Now, it’s turning the page to prepare for the ACC Tournament, which will begin its quest in getting back in the win column on Wednesday afternoon, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. But before the Wolfpack looks to make the final boost to its NCAA Tournament résumé in the league tournament, here’s what lies in Will Wade and Co.’s way to begin the postseason this week.