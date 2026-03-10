Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

Breaking down NC State men’s basketball’s path in the ACC Tournament

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman51 minutes agofleischman_noah
Darrion Williams
Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

NC State dropped six of its last seven games in the regular season. Now, it’s turning the page to prepare for the ACC Tournament, which will begin its quest in getting back in the win column on Wednesday afternoon, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.  But before the Wolfpack looks to make the final boost to its NCAA Tournament résumé in the league tournament, here’s what lies in Will Wade and Co.’s way to begin the postseason this week.

Join for $1
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.