Breaking down NC State women’s basketball’s path in the ACC Tournament

After winning five of its last seven to surge into the postseason, NC State heads to the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the event. The Wolfpack, which has turned in 11 20-plus win seasons under Wes Moore, earned its ninth double-bye in the conference tournament since 2013. While NC State is searching for its fourth league tournament championship in the last seven years, it won’t be an easy path to cutting down the nets inside Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Here’s a look at who is in the Wolfpack’s way to kick off the postseason.