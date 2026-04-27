Building NC State’s mock 2027 recruiting class ahead of official visits

It’s that time of the year again. NC State is set to begin its official visit schedule this weekend, earlier than usual, but the Wolfpack will spend the next month and a half pitching priority recruits why they should choose Dave Doeren’s program. But before the first batch of recruits show up for their official visits, which will begin Friday at the Murphy Center, let’s project TheWolfpacker.com’s first full mock class of the 2027 recruiting cycle.