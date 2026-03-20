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By the numbers: Notable figures from NC State’s first season under Will Wade

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Quadir Copeland
Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) shoots the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NC State coach Will Wade promised a “Red Reckoning” for the ACC and college basketball. Although the Wolfpack didn’t race through the conference — or the national landscape — in his first season in Raleigh, the 43-year-old did turn in a productive 2025-26 campaign with an NCAA Tournament appearance.  Here’s a deeper look at some of the stats and figures that help illustrate what Wade and his staff were able to do in their first year leading the Wolfpack.

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