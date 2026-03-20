By the numbers: Notable figures from NC State’s first season under Will Wade

NC State coach Will Wade promised a “Red Reckoning” for the ACC and college basketball. Although the Wolfpack didn’t race through the conference — or the national landscape — in his first season in Raleigh, the 43-year-old did turn in a productive 2025-26 campaign with an NCAA Tournament appearance. Here’s a deeper look at some of the stats and figures that help illustrate what Wade and his staff were able to do in their first year leading the Wolfpack.