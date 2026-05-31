By the numbers: Reflecting on Elliott Avent’s 30-year run as NC State’s baseball coach

AUBURN, Ala. — After three decades at the helm of the very program he grew up madly in love with, Elliott Avent’s tenure as NC State’s head baseball coach is over. He announced his impending retirement last Thursday, and the Wolfpack’s 0-2 showing at the Auburn Regional ended his run Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Avent, however, is one of the most-decorated coaches to ever work his way through the ranks at NC State. Let’s take a look at his run in Raleigh, by the numbers.