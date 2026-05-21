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Candidates to replace Elliott Avent as NC State's baseball coach

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman13 minutes agofleischman_noah
Alex Sogard Chris Hart Justin Haire

After three decades at the helm of NC State baseball, longtime manager Elliott Avent will retire at the end of the 2026 campaign, he announced Thursday. The Wolfpack is set to be a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, awaiting its fate ahead of the selection show Monday afternoon. But if the ACC Tournament loss to Duke was his last game, the Pack has a coaching vacancy to fill on the diamond. Here's a look at candidates that could replace Avent at the helm of the program with Athletic Director Boo Corrigan set to make another hire in Raleigh.

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