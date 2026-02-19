Coach's corner: NC State WR signee Aiden Smalls plays with terrific intensity

Senior Aiden Smalls only needed two years to provide numerous memories at Clayton (N.C.) High.

Rivals had Smalls as a three-star prospect, No. 17 athlete nationally and No. 32 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2027.

Smalls had a senior year for the ages, capped by topping Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in his revenge game — he played for the Crusaders his first two years — and reaching the NCHSAA 7A state title game. It didn’t have a perfect ending with Clayton falling 24-14 against Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, but Smalls had some memorable moments, including a scintillating 61-yard touchdown run. He threw for 107 yards and and an interception and rushed for 167 yards and two scores.

Smalls signed with NC State and will play wide receiver for the Wolfpack, but perhaps he’ll showcase some of his playmaking skills on trick plays or in the Wildcat in the future.

Clayton coach Scott Chadwick knew he was working with a unique dual-threat athlete.

“He found a whole different level to his game,” Chadwick said. “Kind of starting with that [Clayton] Cleveland game and kept it up all the way through the championship game.”

The town of Clayton was along for the ride in rallying behind the team this season.

“We had some great moments leading up to that,” Chadwick said. “Beating Cleveland High and ending their ridiculously long regular season win streak. Getting some revenge against Southeast Raleigh. “Go to Cardinal Gibbons and win a regional final, that’s a tremendous moment for your kids.”

Smalls had always wanted to be a quarterback, but to get on the field at Cardinal Gibbons his sophomore year, he played wide receiver and flourished. Only an injury slowed him down that season, and he earned a Wolfpack scholarship offer from coach Dave Doeren.

Smalls had 76 receptions for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. He added 23 carries for 118 yards and 10 scores, and went 10-of-11 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons.

Smalls still had the burning desire to be a prep quarterback, and he transferred to Clayton to play for Chadwick, who developed Drake Maye at Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High, and Johnathan Montague at Clayton, who signed with Boston College and switched to wide receiver.

Smalls went 130-of-214 passing for 1,948 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and rushed 150 times for 1,006 yards and 12 scores his junior year. He verbally committed to Rice on April 25, 2025, but had a change of heart about his college decision and future position.

Smalls flipped to NC State on July 8 to play wide receiver. He still elected to play quarterback his senior year for the Comets. Smalls went 121-of-222 passing for 1,892 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he tallied 197 carries for 1,515 yards and 26 scores in leading Clayton to a 12-3 mark and berth in the title game.

Smalls played a little wide receiver and he even got an interception at the end of the Cardinal Gibbons game on defense. Smalls was used as the team’s holder for kicks due to his “tremendous” hands.

Chadwick is a true believer in what he can accomplish at wide receiver at NC State.

“I would say his hands, No. 1,” Chadwick said. “No. 2, what he does with a ball in his hands is on a totally different level. He is, he’s just dynamic with the ball in his hands. I think you’re going to see a guy that becomes a true threat as a receiver in a lot of different ways — bubble and screen guy and as a guy that take the top off and catch the deep ball. I think he can be an incredibly dynamic return guy on special teams.”

Smalls is competitive in whatever he attempts to do and oozes pride. He was the Greater Neuse River Conference Player of the Year, and was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, but wasn’t able to play due to a finger injury.

“He has an incredible ability to take something very little and turn it into something huge,” Chadwick said.

Prep coaches series on NC State’s class of 2026

• Coach’s corner: NC State WR signee Amiri Acker brings big-play skills

• Coach’s Corner: NC State early enrollee OL Tre Aiken brings positive energy to locker room

• Coach’s Corner: NC State DB signee Markel Aguirre brings terrific versatility

• Coach’s Corner: NC State early enrollee CB Jordyn Best brings explosive potential

• Coach’s corner: Tight end signee Stephen Brown creates unique mismatches with height, speed

• Coach’s Corner: NC State WR signee Tyreek Copper had senior season for the ages

• Coach’s corner: NC State DE signee Jacquey Ferguson brings well-rounded skills

• Coach’s Corner: NC State LB signee Caleb Gordon ready to shine at next level

• Coach’s corner: NC State safety signee Tristen Hill plays with speed, an edge

• Coach’s corner: Newest NC State commit Damaad Lewis has best football ahead of him

• Coach’s Corner: NC State early enrollee RB Dylan McCoy begins college career with championship pedigree

• Coach’s corner: NC State NT signee Carmelo McKenzie ready to contribute early

• Coach’s Corner: NC State LB signee Zykir Moore-Young has dominant senior year

• Coach’s Corner: NC State LB signee Jordan Moreta brings high football IQ

• Coach’s Corner: NC State WR signee Jaire Richburg has record-breaking prep career

• Coach’s Corner: NC State OL early enrollee Brady Sakowitz is natural leader

• Coach’s Corner: NC State LB signee Koby Sarkodie had special senior year

• Coach’s corner: NC State edge rusher signee Elijah Satchell stands out on field, classroom

• Coach’s corner: Tackle commit Brody Smith combines athleticism with great size

• Coach’s Corner: NC State QB signee Jacob Smith the rare two-sport athlete

• Coach’s corner: NC State TE signee William Vaughn has gifted pass-catching skills