Coastal Carolina transfer QB Tad Hudson commits to NC State

After losing backup quarterback Lex Thomas to the transfer portal, NC State bolstered its signal-caller room through the transfer portal. The latest addition? Coastal Carolina’s Tad Hudson.

Hudson, a former three-star recruit out of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough in the Class of 2023, spent the past two seasons with the Chanticleers after starting his career at UNC. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller threw for a career-best 1,253 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 total appearances (seven starts) this past fall. He started the year as Coastal Carolina’s backup behind former NC State quarterback MJ Morris, but rose into the starting spot in Week 3 to make seven total starts under former Wolfpack offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Hudson’s top performance of the fall was his final start with the Chanticleers, throwing for 311 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-14 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. He logged three other outings with at least 170 passing yards, including a 27-of-36 for 174 yards without a touchdown or interception in his Week 13 start at South Carolina.

As a redshirt freshman, Hudson made one start as he threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns on a 65.4 percent completion rate in Coastal Carolina’s 44-15 loss to UTSA in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl. Before he arrived in Conway, S.C., Hudson spent the 2023 season at UNC under Mack Brown, where he did not appear in a game during his true freshman campaign.

Hudson, as a high school prospect, went 33-5 as a starter at Hough. He threw for 7,325 yards and 76 touchdowns during his varsity career, both of which were school records at the in-state powerhouse. Hudson ranked as the No. 18 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 30 overall quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

NC State now boasts 19 transfer portal commitments this offseason. The Wolfpack currently ranks 12th among ACC teams with its current haul after landing Hudson, who was the No. 144 quarterback to enter the portal ahead of the 2026 season.