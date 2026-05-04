Colorado transfer G Desiree Wooten commits to NC State

After enduring some attrition in his stable of guards this offseason, NC State coach Wes Moore turned to the transfer portal to reload his backcourt heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Colorado transfer guard Desiree Wooten committed to NC State following an official visit on campus, she announced Sunday night. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Wooten is coming off a career-best season with the Buffaloes after she scored 13.4 points on 38 percent shooting, including a 35.2 percent mark from 3-point distance, in 34 appearances (seven starts). She also accounted for 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals this past season.

The 5-foot-8 guard scored in double figures in each of her last 17 games as a critical bench piece for the Buffaloes. She poured in a season-best 25 points with four made 3-pointers in a 75-62 loss at BYU on Feb. 28, while adding 24 points with a trio of triples in a 68-62 win at then-No. 19 Iowa State on Jan. 14.

Although Wooten’s 3-point total wasn’t head-turning at just north of 35 percent, she did hit multiple treys in 18 games, including each of her last seven at Colorado.

Before arriving at Colorado, Wooten spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career at North Texas. She averaged 11.5 points on 40.1 percent shooting to earn Second Team All-AAC honors as a redshirt sophomore, while she scored 5.7 points on 38.2 percent as a freshman during the 2023-24 campaign.

Wooten is a standout defender racking up 153 total steals in her first three seasons. She totaled 58 as a sophomore at North Texas to be named to the American’s All-Defensive Team at the end of the campaign.

Moore and the Wolfpack now own two transfer portal additions this offseason as Wooten joins Auburn forward Khady Leye.