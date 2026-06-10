Coveted 3-star DL Amir Moore commits to NC State

For a player that once thought he’d play college basketball, Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore has had quite the football recruitment. He had multiple power conference offers flow in after the new year, including from NC State.

Despite programs from all over the country showing interest in the emerging talent on the defensive line, Moore opted to stay close to home. In turn, he committed to NC State on Wednesday afternoon, picking Dave Doeren’s program over both Florida and UNC.

Moore was previously scheduled to officially visit the Wolfpack this weekend before he made his college decision. Now, he will do so as a committed prospect.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound recruit posted 44 tackles, including 14 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and nine quarterback hurries this past fall. He impressed at the Rivals Nashville camp, where he posted a 96-inch broad jump, 4.7 40 time and a 4.44 pro agility drill.

“I love the facilities and watching them practice,” Moore previously told Rivals of NC State. “I like the relationship between the coaches and the players. NC State is an in-state school and I like how the coaches recruit me. They are really showing a lot of interest in me.”

On the basketball court, meanwhile, Moore posted 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 36 games played as a junior at Harrells Christian.

Moore is NC State’s 14th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow defensive pledges Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Offensively, NC State boasts commitments from Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.