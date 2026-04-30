Darius Adams adds to list of McDonald's All-American's to play at NC State

Darius Adams will become the 14th McDonald’s All-American to play for NC State.

Adams, who is transferring from Maryland, played in the 2025 edition in Brooklyn, N.Y. He missed all three shots — all three-pointers — and added four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 12:23 minutes of action.

The last McDonald’s All-American to play for NC State was Anthony Barber in the 2015-16 season. Former star point guard Dennis Smith would have likely been a McDonald’s All-American, but he injured his knee and enrolled early in the class of 2015, and redshirted.

The first four McDonald’s All-American’s became some of NC State’s greatest players — point guard Sidney Lowe and Dereck Whittenburg in the 1979 game, and point guard Chris Corchiani and shooting guard Rodney Monroe in the 1987 contest.

Then NC State had a bit of a drought. Here is a look at the McDonald’s All-American’s from the Rivals era.

Anthony Barber, PG, 2013

Barber was a record-breaking scorer at Hampton (Va.) High and was ranked No. 27 overall nationally in the class of 2013.

Barner started 84 of 104 career games (2013-16), and averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and he shot 34.7 percent on three-pointers. Barber was dominant his last year with 23.5 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2015-16. He turned pro a year early, but went undrafted, and he logged three games played with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22.

Tyler Lewis, PG, 2012

Lewis played on the varsity as an eighth grader at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day, and then played his senior year at Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy. Rivals ranked Lewis at No. 48 overall in the country. Lewis verbally commited to Sidney Lowe and stayed to play his first two years for Mark Gottfried.

Lewis started 20 of 70 games played at NC State and averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 assists per game. He transferred to Butler and started 39 of 63 games for the Bulldogs, and averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, and shot 33.9 percent on three-pointers.

Rodney Purvis, SG, 2012

Purvis was originally in the class of 2013, and picked Louisville at one point, but graduated a year early and picked NC State and then new coach Mark Gottfried. Rivals ranked the Raleigh Upper Room Christian High standout at No. 12 overall in the country.

Purvis started 23 of 35 his freshman year at NC State, and he averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent and 38.5 percent on three-pointers. Purvis transferred to UConn and started 77 of 102 games for the Huskies (2014-17). He averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, and shot 36.0 percent on three-pointers at UConn. Purvis went undrafted but played 16 games for the Orlando Magic in 2017-18.

T.J. Warren, SF, 2012

Warren is the son of Tony Warren Sr., who played at NC State, and he went to Durham (N.C.) Riverside for two years, Raleigh Word of God for a year and he finished at Wolfeboro (N.C.) Brewster Academy. Rivals ranked him No. 17 overall in the class.

Warren averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, and he started 49 of 70 games. Warren had a dominant sophomore year, averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and he shot 52.5 percent from the field en route to second-team All-American by The Associated Press. Warren entered the NBA Draft and went No. 14 overall to the Phoenix Suns.

C.J. Leslie, PF, 2010

Leslie verbally committed to NC State right after his freshman year at Holly Springs (N.C.) High. He transferred to Raleigh Word of God, but eventually decommitted from NCSU. He did eventually sign with NC State, and was ranked No. 14 in the country by Rivals.

Leslie started 85 of 99 games during his three-year career (2010-13), and averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and he shot 49.7 percent from the field. He entered the NBA Draft, but went undrafted in 2013.

J.J. Hickson, PF, 2007

The Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler standout was the first big recruit for former coach Sidney Lowe. He was ranked No. 7 by Prep Stars, No. 10 by Rivals and No. 13 by Dave Telep.

Hickson started 26 of 31 games and averaged 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, and he shot 59.1 percent from the field. Hickson turned pro after his freshman year and went No. 19 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Brandon Costner, PF, 2005

Costner was the consensus No. 19 overall player in the class of 2005, coming out of Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J. Dave Telep had him No. 20 in the class, Prep Stars at No. 23 and Rivals at No. 30.

Costner was injured five games into his freshman year, and redshirted, and then broke out with 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game his redshirt freshman year under first-year coach Sidney Lowe. He started 84 of 101 games and averaged 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Costner passed on his last year of college basketball to play professionally overseas.

Julius Hodge, SG, 2001

Hodge emerged his junior year at Bronx (N.Y.) St. Raymond’s High and was ranked No. 8 by Bob Gibbons, No. 9 by Prep Stars and No. 14 by Dave Telep.

Hodge started 125 of 129 games he played in at NC State from 2001-05, and averaged 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was ACC Player of the Year his junior year, and went on to become the No. 20 overall pick in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

Scooter Sherrill, SG, 2000

Sherrill was the Mr. Basketball in North Carolina for his senior year at Mt. Ulla (N.C.) West Rowan High. Dave Telep and Prep Stars with Brick Oettinger and Rob Harrington both ranked him No. 26 overall in the class, and Bob Gibbons All-Star Reprot had him No. 44.

Sherrill started 53 of 117 games at NC State from 2000-04, and he averaged 7.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in his career. Sherrill averaged 10.5 points a contest his last two years.