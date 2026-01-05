ECU transfer OT Jimarion McCrimon commits to NC State after portal visit

Just one day after losing star tackle Jacarrius Peak to the transfer portal, NC State didn’t waste any time in finding a quality offensive lineman to bring into the fold. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from East Carolina transfer tackle Jimarion McCrimon after his official visit Monday.

McCrimon, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made 13 starts at left tackle for the Pirates en route to First Team All-American Conference honors this past fall. He only allowed 17 total quarterback pressures, which led to 10 hurries, four hits and three sacks, in 452 pass-blocking snaps during the 2025 campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound prospect ranks as the No. 31-best tackle prospect in the On3 transfer portal rankings. He emerged as a starting offensive lineman for the Pirates midway through the 2024 campaign, starting each of the last seven games at right tackle before he built off it this past fall at left tackle.

McCrimon is familiar with NC State having played against the Wolfpack in each of the past two years. He did not allow a single quarterback pressure in the Pirates’ Military Bowl win to cap the 2024 campaign, while he did give up three in the season opener, but none of them led to a sack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, McCrimon was a three-star prospect out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High, where he was a four-year varsity player. He chose ECU over the likes of App State, Coastal Carolina, Purdue and South Florida among others as a prep recruit.

McCrimon is NC State’s second transfer portal addition of the offseason. He joins Buffalo transfer wideout Victor Snow, who pledged to the Pack on Sunday afternoon following his recruiting trip to Raleigh.