ECU transfer OT Jimarion McCrimon sets to visit NC State

NC State’s search to bolster its offensive line in the transfer portal will continue Sunday. The Wolfpack is set to host East Carolina tackle Jimarion McCrimon for an official visit, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

McCrimon will be the third offensive lineman to make a visit with the Wolfpack this weekend, joining a pair of Group of Five transfers that were on campus Saturday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive lineman made 13 starts at left tackle for the Pirates en route to First Team All-American Conference honors this past fall. He only allowed 17 total quarterback pressures, which led to 10 hurries, four hits and three sacks, in 452 pass-blocking snaps during the 2025 campaign.

Although McCrimon spent the entire season as the Pirates’ blindside protector, he emerged as a key part of the team’s offensive line last fall. He started each of the last seven games of the 2024 season at right tackle in which he gave up just seven quarterback pressures, leading to only one sack.

McCrimon, who ranks as the No. 27 best tackle prospect in On3’s transfer portal rankings, is familiar with NC State having played against the Wolfpack in each of the past two years. He did not allow a single quarterback pressure in the Pirates’ Military Bowl win to cap the 2024 campaign, while he did give up three in the season opener, but none of them led to a sack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, McCrimon was a three-star prospect out of Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High, where he was a four-year varsity player. He chose ECU over the likes of App State, Coastal Carolina, Purdue and South Florida among others as a prep recruit.

NC State is in the market for a tackle as it prepares for the possible early departure of left tackle Jacarrius Peak, who is weighing his NFL Draft stock after a standout redshirt junior season. Peak has until Jan. 14 to make his decision on professional football. In the meantime, the Wolfpack will continue to pursue offensive linemen to protect rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey next fall.