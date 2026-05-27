Elliott Avent’s intentional mentorship connects with NC State’s roster on deeper level: ‘He’s just like our dad’

Well before NC State freshman outfielder Rett Johnson took the college baseball world by storm with his elite knack for getting on base this spring, riding a 27-game hitting streak into the NCAA Tournament, he needed surgery. It was his junior year at Goldsboro (N.C.) Wayne Country Day when Johnson broke his leg. He was still two years away from joining the Wolfpack as a coveted piece of the program’s 2025 recruiting class, but NC State coach Elliott Avent was there for him every step of the way. Avent was the one to set up an appointment for Johnson at WakeMed. He was also present in the consultation room with Johnson as the doctors explained what they were going to do to get him back to 100 percent. “It meant a lot to me,” Johnson recalled. “I’ll never forget that.” Not many college coaches would take the time out of their day to care for a recruit like their own son, but that’s who Avent is. He did the same for former catcher Jacob Cozart, beating the eventual 2024 second-round draft pick to the hospital before 6 a.m. before a 2023 summer surgery, waiting with his family during the two-hour procedure. Avent has a special desire to be there for his players, no matter what it is. It could be as small as keeping sophomore outfielder Ty Head on track with his academics to assisting players with parking tickets or boots on their cars, but the 70-year-old skipper prides himself in being a campus father figure for his players. “He’s just like our dad,” junior third baseman Sherman Johnson said. “You can tell him anything. He helps us with everything. … Whatever it is, he’ll help us.” Avent’s time leading NC State is set to come to a close this spring. He announced his impending retirement from the sport after 30 years at the helm of the Wolfpack last Thursday with the team’s 23rd postseason appearance, beginning at this weekend's Auburn Regional, being his last. But until his tenure comes to an end, the longtime coach will continue to do what he does best: Mentor his players.