Emerging in-state WR Khy’lieb Rodriguez commits to NC State

It’s been quite the week and a half for Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell wide receiver Khy’lieb Rodriguez. He arrived at NC State’s one-day camp with the mindset of earning an offer last Sunday before eventually committing to the Wolfpack 10 days later.

Rodriguez, who turned in a 4.33 40-yard dash in front of the program’s coaching staff inside the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, was quick to set an official visit after picking up an offer a week ago. It didn’t take long for him to make a decision, either, choosing NC State on Wednesday over the likes of Elon, Maine and Marshall, among others.

Not bad for a player that left Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren kicking himself as to why the team jumped in on the under-the-radar recruit in June.

“He was kind of upset that he didn’t know about me earlier in the recruiting process,” Rodriguez told TheWolfpacker.com earlier this this week of Doeren, “but he was like, ‘At least we’re here now.’”

The 5-foot-11 161-pound prospect posted 52 receptions for 755 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. In addition to his on-field production, Rodriguez also turned in a 10.56 100-meter personal best to back up his elite speed to use within the Pack’s offense.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Rodriguez, who held just two FCS offers before he showed up at NC State’s camp on Sunday. Although it might have taken longer than expected, Rodriguez is on the receiving end of delayed gratification to become an ACC wide receiver that is ready to bring the same motivated mindset to the collegiate level next fall.

“It feels pretty good,” Rodriguez said. “I used to dream about this type of stuff, getting an offer from NC State or any big school.”

A look at NC State’s 2027 class

Rodriguez is NC State’s 16th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow offensive pledges Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jacob Burns, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Defensively, NC State boasts commitments from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa, Harrells (N.C.) Christian three-star defensive lineman Amir Moore and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.

This story will be updated.