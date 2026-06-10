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Emerging in-state WR Khy’lieb Rodriguez sets NC State official visit immediately after earning offer

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman22 minutes agofleischman_noah
Khy’lieb Rodriguez
(Photo courtesy of Khy’lieb Rodriguez)

Charlotte (N.C.) Ardrey Kell wide receiver Khy’lieb Rodriguez arrived at NC State’s identification camp Sunday afternoon with the goal of proving he was worthy of an offer from the Wolfpack.  Up until that point, he only held two offers from lower-division schools in North Carolina A&T and Concord University. The speedy route runner felt as though he belonged in the ACC, and he made it his mission to show the Pack’s coaching staff exactly why they should extend an offer this late in the recruiting process.  And, well, his 4.33 40-yard dash was more than enough to do so. Rodriguez picked up an offer from NC State in a phone call from coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips on Tuesday evening.

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