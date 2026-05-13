Evaluating where NC State women’s basketball’s roster stands after multiple transfer portal additions

NC State coach Wes Moore is navigating another offseason of retaining top talent while using the transfer portal to his advantage to bolster the Wolfpack roster. The program was able to keep its pair of All-ACC players from last season, but it also filled two critical needs via college basketball’s free agency over the past month. Let’s take a look at where NC State’s roster stands just over a month into the transfer portal process and what’s left on the Wolfpack’s to-do list moving forward.