EXCLUSIVE: NC State NG KaTron Evans to file lawsuit after NCAA denied eligibility waiver, Pack prepared to support

NC State felt confident as it waited on nose guard KaTron Evans’ eligibility waiver to be processed this offseason. The Wolfpack knew he needed one to play after transferring in from Marshall, and the program felt like it was a “no-brainer” for it to be approved after filing it in January.

But after waiting nearly seven months for a final answer, it wasn’t the one that the Wolfpack was looking for as Evans was deemed ineligible after the waiver was denied by the NCAA. He was removed from the roster Tuesday morning, just about 24 hours before the team hit the practice field to officially open fall camp.

Although it wasn’t the verdict Evans or NC State was hoping for, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren believes that there’s still a possibility that he could play this season, even though he exhausted all of his waivers and appeals through the traditional channels.

“We were disappointed,” Doeren said Wednesday morning after the team’s first practice. “We still believe we have a great case with him. We totally support KaTron.”

It didn’t go the way NC State was looking, Evans isn’t out of options. The NCAA denied his waiver request and appeal, but Evans told TheWolfpacker.com that he is in the process of filing a lawsuit to get a temporary restraining order that would allow him to immediately play as he challenges the governing body’s decision.

There has not been a lawsuit filed in the Wake County court system, as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., but NC State is willing to do whatever it can to back its transfer portal addition, including backing him however it can in court.

“[We] support him and everything he’s going to do to continue to fight,” Doeren said, “and we’ll see where it ends up.”

Evans, who played his first five seasons at Jackson State, Charlotte and Marshall, was searching to get the 2023 season back towards his eligibility for a sixth campaign on the field. His case was one that involved two deaths in the family and his mother being evicted from her home, all in the span of three months, which led to a slip in his academic performance.

“That’s quite a traumatic period of time, which led to some academic problems for the kid,” Doeren told TheWolfpacker.com earlier this summer. “You can understand that when you’re going through those kinds of things.”

NC State felt like there was a precedent for what Evans went through. Doeren, the Wolfpack’s 14th-year coach, seemed dejected by the entity’s decision to follow the same line of reasoning when it came to Evans’ case.

“It’s not a surprise,” Doeren said, “but it is a disappointment because there’s a lot of cases in the past that were definitely similar that were passed in a positive way.

What Evans’ impact is on the field

NC State acquired the 6-foot-3, 336-pound defensive lineman this offseason to balance the roster in a position group that has two sophomores and a freshman currently in it. He immediately became the team’s most-experienced nose guard after owning 34 total tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his collegiate career to this point.

While his presence on the field was going to be critical, likely as the starting nose guard, Evans was among the leaders of the defensive tackles this offseason.

“He’s been great. He’s a really, really great teammate,” Wolfpack defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot told TheWolfpacker.com of Evans earlier this summer. “He’s been a great addition to the team. He’s positive, he’s vocal and he’s already built some really good relationships.”

In the event he’s still not eligible by the time the season arrives with a Week 0 matchup at Virginia on Aug. 29, NC State appears comfortable leaning on Josiah Victor, Omarian Abraham and Carmelo McKenzie on the interior of its defensive line.

“Anytime you lose anybody, it concerns you,” Doeren said of his nose guard position. “But we knew when we signed him that he also needed waivers. We made plans with him, we made plans without him.”

What about Jai’Lun Hampton’s waiver denial?

Evans wasn’t the only NC State transfer portal addition to have a waiver request denied by the NCAA this month. UT-Martin transfer tackle Jai’Lun Hampton had his medical waiver request turned down after he was looking to get a junior college season back.

Doeren admitted that the program knew his case was a “long shot” and it does not appear that there will be any lawsuit to challenge the ruling moving forward.