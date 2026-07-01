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The Wolfpacker Football

Experience matters: Previewing NC State’s QB room going into fall camp

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
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NC State is a program that has become accustomed to cycling through quarterbacks in recent seasons. The Wolfpack, at one point, deployed eight different signal-callers in a four-year span from 2021 to 2024.  But with junior CJ Bailey at the helm of the offense, NC State has found a sense of stability under center. He, after all, was the first Wolfpack quarterback to start all 13 games in a season since Devin Leary did so in 2021 last fall.  After Dave Doeren and his program were able to retain Bailey this offseason, the program  knows exactly what it will get from the most-important position on the offense going into the 2026 season.

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