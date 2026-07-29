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Five key questions facing NC State football in fall camp

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
07/29/26
Dave Doeren
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Welcome to football season. NC State will open fall camp practice Wednesday morning on the natural-grass practice fields adjacent to Carter-Finley Stadium, beginning the last stretch of preparations ahead of the season opener at Virginia on Aug. 29. But before the Wolfpack makes the short walk from the Murphy Center to the freshly cut and painted fields, let's take a look at five of the most-important questions facing the program going into its month’s long practice schedule.

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