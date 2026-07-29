The Wolfpacker Football
Five key questions facing NC State football in fall camp
07/29/26
Welcome to football season. NC State will open fall camp practice Wednesday morning on the natural-grass practice fields adjacent to Carter-Finley Stadium, beginning the last stretch of preparations ahead of the season opener at Virginia on Aug. 29. But before the Wolfpack makes the short walk from the Murphy Center to the freshly cut and painted fields, let's take a look at five of the most-important questions facing the program going into its month’s long practice schedule.