Florida transfer LHP McCall Biemiller commits to NC State

NC State coach Chris Hart continues to work the transfer portal ahead of his first season at the helm of the Wolfpack. A clear priority? Adding left-handed pitching.

The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Florida transfer southpaw McCall Biemiller, he announced via social media Thursday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Biemiller, a former No. 405 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, made one appearance this past fall (a hit by pitch and a walk at Alabama on March 20), while he posted 11 relief appearances as a true freshman in 2025.

In his significant run of action on the mound two seasons ago, the rising junior posted a 5.93 ERA as he allowed nine runs on 11 hits with 18 strikeouts and 17 walks across 13.2 innings pitched.

Biemiller went two innings three times as a freshman, while he struck out a career-high four in a pair of frames against Georgia on March 22, 2025. He has also limited hitters to a .224 batting average against in his time at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot-2 reliever, who was high school teammates with former NC State catcher Vincent DeCarlo at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, posted 157 strikeouts with a 11.9 K/9 in 86.2 innings at the prep level. He helped Tampa Jesuit win the 2024 state title as a senior, tossing 4.1 shutout frames to clinch the crown.

Biemiller was the No. 61 overall player in the state of Florida’s recruiting class, while he ranked No. 405 nationally in the 2024 cycle.

In addition to Biemiller, NC State has also added a pair of transfer portal players from Wright State in the form of second baseman Hunter Warren and left-handed pitcher Chet Lax.