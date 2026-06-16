Florida transfer LHP McCall Biemiller eager for fresh start at NC State: 'I feel like I’m in such a better place'

As a top-50 left-handed prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, powerhouse Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit star pitcher McCall Biemiller had a decision to make. Should he commit to in-state Florida or make the trek north by picking NC State? Both programs courted him throughout high school, but Biemiller ended up choosing to stay closer to home to suit up for the Gators. Although he had the stuff to make it in the SEC, it was tough for the coveted prep recruit to carve out a significant bullpen role at Florida. In turn, after tossing 13.2 total innings over the last two springs (facing just three batters in one total this past season), Biemiller opted to enter the transfer portal. And it was there where NC State circled back to recruit the southpaw once more.